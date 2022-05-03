Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

