Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,700 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

