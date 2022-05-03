Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

FISV stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $121.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

