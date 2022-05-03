8,000 Shares in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000.

Shares of VIXM opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

