Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $133,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,357.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,351.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,253.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.