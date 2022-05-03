Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.24 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

