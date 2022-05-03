CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 261.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 34.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.