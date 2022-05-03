Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $5,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock worth $18,237,062. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.