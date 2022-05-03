Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 17,878 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

