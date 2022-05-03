Northern Trust Corp Has $66.41 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Bruker worth $66,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

