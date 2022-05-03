CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Archrock worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Archrock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

