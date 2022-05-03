Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Celanese worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 51.85% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

