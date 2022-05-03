ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

