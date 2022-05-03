Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

