20,648 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $116.68.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

