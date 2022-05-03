CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106,101 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 40.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 716.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 153,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

