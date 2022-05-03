CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

