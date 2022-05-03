CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $273.06 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $265.42 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

