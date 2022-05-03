CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 98,010 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

