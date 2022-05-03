UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UniFirst worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in UniFirst by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNF stock opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

