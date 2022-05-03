Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.