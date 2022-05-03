CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.98 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
