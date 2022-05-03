CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.98 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.