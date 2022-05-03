CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.