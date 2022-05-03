CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 23,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $18,349,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

