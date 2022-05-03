Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.