iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $439,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.74 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

