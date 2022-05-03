CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

