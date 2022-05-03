CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

