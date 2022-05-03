Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

