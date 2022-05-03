iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

