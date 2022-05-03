CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 9,230 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.