Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,873,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

