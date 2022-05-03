Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average of $210.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

