STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

