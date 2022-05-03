EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

