CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

