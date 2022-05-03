CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.
Shares of HAS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.