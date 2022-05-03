CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.