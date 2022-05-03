CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.