CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IEFA stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

