Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

