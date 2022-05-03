CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

