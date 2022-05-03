CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

