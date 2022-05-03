CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.