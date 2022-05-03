CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

