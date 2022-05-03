CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

