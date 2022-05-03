CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 832,500 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Epizyme worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

