Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

