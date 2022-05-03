Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.00 million, a PE ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.