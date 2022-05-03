International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

IP opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

