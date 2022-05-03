Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

